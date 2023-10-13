Friday, October 13, 2023
JI moves petition to SC against taxes in electricity bills

APP
October 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   A petition had been moved by Jamaat-e-Islami to Supreme Court on Thursday against addition of extra taxes in electricity bills. The petitioner had named National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and other stakeholders in the case. It said that electricity tariff could not be fixed against the NEPRA Act and it was the responsibility of authorities to provide electricity to the users against cheaper rates. The petitioner said that the top court could take notice on this matter of public interest.

