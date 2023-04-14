Share:

Rallies were taken out to show solidarity with innocent people of Palestine and condemn Zionists’ atrocities against them in different cities of the country on Friday.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans against Israel which has been committing atrocities against the innocent people of Palestine.

On the occasions, Speakers urged the international community to take notice of the Israeli atrocities.

They underlined for Muslim Ummah to forge unity and make joint efforts for liberalization of the Qibla-e-Awwal.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have reiterated Pakistan's commitment to provide diplomatic and moral support to the Palestinian people.

In a statement issued in Islamabad today on the Day of Al-Quds, observed on April 14, they stressed the importance of unity and solidarity among the Muslim Ummah to address the challenges faced by the people of Palestine.

The Speaker said the last Friday of Ramazan is a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have long been victims of Israeli aggression and oppression.

He urged upon the International Community to play an active role in stopping the atrocities by Israeli troops on innocent Palestine.

The recent attacks on worshippers at Masjid Al-Aqsa were strongly condemned by the speaker. He called it a violation of human rights and an act of barbarism.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for the Muslim Ummah to unite in the face of present challenges.