KP-CTA holds symposium to promote tourism, cultural heritage of Chitral

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP CTA), Tourism Department, and Frontier Corps North co-hosted the “Chitral Tourism Symposium,” underscoring the significance of promoting Chitral’s cultural heritage and tourism potential.
Among the distinguished attendees were Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism and Information, Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakahel; Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry; and Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG FC) North, Noor Wali Khan, serving as the chief guests.
The event also witnessed the presence of Secretary Tourism Mutahir Zaib, DG Tourism Barkatullah Marwat, GM Planning & Marketing Ali Syed, GM Culture & Tourism Sajjad Hameed, and Manager Events Haseena Shaukat, adding grandeur to the occasion.
Minister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel, in his address, underscored the imperative of boosting tourism, highlighting the symposium as a platform to exhibit the diverse cultural wealth of Chitral. He urged tourists to explore the beauty and heritage of the region.
Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry outlined governmental endeavours to bolster tourism in Chitral, noting the symposium as an avenue for stakeholders to address challenges and chart a path forward. He emphasized the initiative of immersive local living experiences for tourists, fostering an understanding of regional customs, thereby enriching tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and amplifying its global appeal.
IG FC Noor Wali advocated for Chitral as an alternative destination, citing the saturation in Galiyat and emphasising the need for collaborative efforts. He disclosed the formation of a committee, led by Commissioner Malakand and local representatives, dedicated to advancing Chitral’s tourism prospects.
The provincial administration actively engages in promoting tourism, focusing on vital infrastructure development. In 2023, Chitral welcomed tourists from diverse nations, with 789 local visitors exploring Upper Chitral, alongside 1590 tourists, inclusive of locals, exploring the region.
Speakers at the symposium emphasized the pivotal role of preserving Chitral’s culture to lure tourists, attracting various stakeholders from the country’s tourism and hospitality sectors.
The event featured stalls exhibiting local attire, gemstones, Chitrali caps, and indigenous products. Additionally, a documentary showcasing Chitral’s splendour enraptured the audience, receiving high acclaim.