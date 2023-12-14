Thursday, December 14, 2023
KP-CTA holds symposium to promote tourism, cultural heritage of Chitral

Our Staff Reporter
December 14, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP CTA), Tourism Department, and Frontier Corps North co-hosted the “Chitral Tourism Sympo­sium,” underscoring the significance of promoting Chitral’s cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Among the distinguished attendees were Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism and Information, Barris­ter Feroze Jamal Kakahel; Chief Secre­tary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry; and In­spector General Frontier Corps (IG FC) North, Noor Wali Khan, serving as the chief guests.

The event also witnessed the pres­ence of Secretary Tourism Mutahir Zaib, DG Tourism Barkatullah Marwat, GM Planning & Marketing Ali Syed, GM Culture & Tourism Sajjad Hameed, and Manager Events Haseena Shaukat, add­ing grandeur to the occasion.

Minister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel, in his address, underscored the impera­tive of boosting tourism, highlighting the symposium as a platform to exhib­it the diverse cultural wealth of Chitral. He urged tourists to explore the beauty and heritage of the region.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry outlined governmental en­deavours to bolster tourism in Chitral, noting the symposium as an avenue for stakeholders to address challenges and chart a path forward. He emphasized the initiative of immersive local liv­ing experiences for tourists, fostering an understanding of regional customs, thereby enriching tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and amplifying its glob­al appeal.

IG FC Noor Wali advocated for Chi­tral as an alternative destination, cit­ing the saturation in Galiyat and em­phasising the need for collaborative efforts. He disclosed the formation of a committee, led by Commissioner Malakand and local representatives, dedicated to advancing Chitral’s tour­ism prospects.

The provincial administration active­ly engages in promoting tourism, fo­cusing on vital infrastructure devel­opment. In 2023, Chitral welcomed tourists from diverse nations, with 789 local visitors exploring Upper Chitral, alongside 1590 tourists, inclusive of lo­cals, exploring the region.

Speakers at the symposium empha­sized the pivotal role of preserving Chi­tral’s culture to lure tourists, attracting various stakeholders from the coun­try’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

The event featured stalls exhibiting local attire, gemstones, Chitrali caps, and indigenous products. Additional­ly, a documentary showcasing Chitral’s splendour enraptured the audience, receiving high acclaim.

