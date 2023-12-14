Thursday, December 14, 2023
Master Paints victorious in Hamadan Lahore Open Polo

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 14, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Master Paints emerged victorious against FG/Din Polo with a hard-fought scoreline of 9-7 in the Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Hamadan and Samsung at Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday. 
The clash between Master Paints and FG/Din Polo showcased exceptional skill and tenacity, resulting in a closely contested battle that culminated in a 9-7 win for Master Paints. Amirreza Behboudi showcased stellar performance, leading the winning side with an impressive contribution of six goals.  
Teammates Sufi Mohammad Haroon and Sufi Mohammad Amir added two and one goal, respectively, to secure the thrilling win. For FG/Din Polo, Bilal Haye spearheaded the charge with three outstanding goals, complemented by two from Juan Cruz Greguol, and one goal each from Amin Rehman and Mian Abbas Mukhtar. 
The captivating match drew an enthusiastic audience, including President of Lahore Polo Club Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, the secretary, and numerous players and their families who witnessed the intense showdown. Looking ahead to Thursday’s (today) action, team Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes is set to face off against DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel at 3:00 pm.

