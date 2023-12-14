Pakistan gear up for battle against Australia in opening Test match

PERTH - Pakistan are geared up for battle against Australia in the inaugural Test of the three-match Benaud-Qadir Trophy here at Perth Stadium on December 14 at 07:20 PKT.

Currently leading the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after a victorious start against Sri Lanka, Pakistan hold the sixth position in the ICC Men’s Test team rankings. Meanwhile, reigning world Test champions, Australia, rank fifth as they embark on their second series of the ongoing WTC cycle, following a mixed performance against England.

Having faced a two-nil loss during their last Test tour to Australia in 2019-20, Pakistan seek redemption under the leadership of Shan Masood, who assumes the role of the team’s 35th Test captain. Babar Azam, ranked fourth in the ICC Test batters rankings, is set to mark his 50th Test appearance in this milestone game.

The series opener also witnesses the debut of Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad in Pakistan’s playing XI, adding a fresh dynamic to the team. Additionally, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed’s absence due to injury is compensated by the inclusion of off-spinner Sajid Khan.

Preparedness for the series is evident as Pakistan engaged in a four-day first-class match against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, concluding in a draw. The squad arrived in Perth on December 10, undergoing three extensive training sessions at the Perth Stadium.

Addressing the media ahead of the clash, Captain Shan Masood said: “If we play good cricket for five days consistently, I’m sure we’ll be on the right end of the results. For us right now it’s how we grow as a side and if we do the right things for a long period, we’ll get the results. The beauty of this game is that you get to do something different and that’s what we want to do as a side.

“We want to go forward and play attractive Test cricket and if the results come our way, then well and good but if they don’t then we’ll go back to the drawing board and try to rectify our mistakes. I see a lot of potential in this side and a lot of players who can take Pakistan forward. We will try to play good cricket and make sure we can compete against the best and this is the perfect opportunity to do so,” Shan added.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed vice-captain of the Pakistan Test team for the series against Australia. Earlier, Shaheen was also appointed captain of Pakistan men’s T20 cricket team. Shaheen has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 52 T20Is for Pakistan.

PAKISTAN’S PLAYING XI FOR FIRST TEST: Shan Masood (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.