Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore Police's PSL 9 security strategy revealed

Lahore Police's PSL 9 security strategy revealed
Web Sports Desk
9:42 PM | February 14, 2024
Sports

 Police have formulated a security plan for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9), which is set to commence on February 17.

More than 7,000 police personnel will perform duties during the PSL matches to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The security officials include 13 SPs, 36 DSPs and 81 SHOs while women police officials would also be deployed for the security.

Furthermore, 27 teams of Elite Force, 60 Dolphin Squad and 52 teams of the Police Response Unit will take part in patrolling activities during the matches.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024