Lahore Police's PSL 9 security strategy revealed

Police have formulated a security plan for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9), which is set to commence on February 17.

More than 7,000 police personnel will perform duties during the PSL matches to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The security officials include 13 SPs, 36 DSPs and 81 SHOs while women police officials would also be deployed for the security.

Furthermore, 27 teams of Elite Force, 60 Dolphin Squad and 52 teams of the Police Response Unit will take part in patrolling activities during the matches.