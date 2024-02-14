Security & Political Fragility

The violent incident at the Pakistan Peoples Party’s rally in Bhud, Dera Ismail Khan, is a sobering reminder of Pakistan’s risky balance be­tween democracy and instability. Although the attack was specifically directed at a particular political party, its consequences reverberate through­out the country’s political landscape, intensifying worries about the unstable security situation and the difficulties in creating a secure environment where political activities are not under the grim shadow of violence.

The innocent lives lost and harm caused serve as a stark reminder of how vulnerable people become when they exercise their fundamental right to free speech and assembly, as well as political meetings and rallies. Such incidents discourage people from participating and make them disinterested in the polit­ical process whose essence is ideally derived from people’s participation. This is bad news for democracy, a system that is built on discussion, deliberation, and gatherings where people can meet and hear their representatives.

Beyond the immediate loss and shock, the Bhud attack contributes signifi­cantly to Pakistan’s complicated security equation, by feeding the narrative of growing political polarisation. A hostile political atmosphere is exacerbat­ed by allegations, counter-accusations, and the desire for justice expressed by Faisal Karim Kundi. This division makes it easier for vested interests and extremist organisations to take advantage. DI Khan is particularly very vola­tile when it comes to militancy. It is no secret that the militant factions have openly denounced democracy and have gone to the lengths of giving direct threats to political candidates.

For such factions, all political parties are legitimate targets. But when po­litical divisions are sharp and deep, it makes it even easier for such extremist tendencies to occupy more space and carry out attacks frequently. Kundi’s remarks, however, offer a glimmer of hope. His party’s dedication to pro­tecting democratic principles and bringing offenders to justice emphasizes how crucial it is to protect the rule of law and pursue justice using proper legal means. This commitment to due process is critical in halting acts of vi­olence and developing an accountable culture, both of which are necessary for long-term stability. Beyond Bhud, Pakistan has many formidable security issues that are entwined with its political ups and downs.

Taking on these issues requires a diversified strategy. Crucial actions in­clude bolstering law enforcement organisations, encouraging intelligence-based operations, and addressing the underlying roots of political polari­sation. De-escalating tensions and fostering a climate of tolerance and communication are crucial in tandem with constructing bridges across po­litical divides to foster a more inclusive, less divided political environment.