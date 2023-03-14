Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Archives Shar­jeel Inam Memon on Monday said the Counter Ter­rorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police had ar­rested two terrorists while two others were killed, who were involved in a terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) on February 17th this year.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said a special team comprising officers from federal intelligence agencies, CTD Sindh and other law enforcement agencies was constituted to investi­gate and expose the network of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) involved in the attack on KPO. He said the team had some intelligence reports that the network involved in the recce and planning of the attack was hiding in bordering areas of Kara­chi and Balochistan. Last night, the CTD received a tip that some of the terrorists belonging to the said network would enter Karachi from the Hub area.

Sharjeel Memon said a team of CTD was deployed on the route. About four terrorists riding on two motorcycles entered the city from the Manghopir area, when they were asked to stop they resorted to firing on the police team. During the exchange of firing two terrorists were killed while two others were arrested. The killed terrorists were identified as Aryadullah alias Hassan and Waheedullah alias Khalid alias Huzaifa and both were masterminds of the KPO attack, he said. The arrested were identi­fied as Abdul Aziz alias Muhammad Ali and Meh­ran alias Meharban. Sharjeel Memon said the killed and arrested terrorists were residents of Karachi. The arrested terrorists during the initial investiga­tion revealed that the car used in the KPO attack was bought by the suicide bomber Kifayatullah, who exploded himself during the attack and the arrested accused Abdul Aziz for Rs. 1 million from a showroom in Hub. The money to buy the vehicle used in the attack was provided by Aryadullah and Abdul Waheed alias Khalid alias Huzaifah. The minister further informed that weapons and suicide jackets used in the KPO attack were trans­ported by truck from the Tank area of KPK.