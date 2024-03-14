Thursday, March 14, 2024
President vows to work closely with Chinese counterpart to deepen cooperation

Web Desk
1:40 PM | March 14, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his commitment to work closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping to deepen practical cooperation, strengthen the all-weather partnership, and foster a shared community for the benefit of the two countries.

In a letter to the Chinese President, he said Pakistan and China share a unique bond forged in the crucible of history and nurtured by mutual respect, understanding, and common views on all global issues.

The President said this solid friendship serves as an anchor for regional peace, stability and development.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan and China are not merely neighbours, but iron-clad brothers fully committed to the success of our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The President noted with satisfaction that Pakistan and China had made significant progress in the diverse fields of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that President Xi’s unstinting support would remain instrumental in achieving CPEC’s continued development and meeting the two peoples' shared objectives of progress and prosperity.

The President thanked the Chinese President for extending him warm congratulations on his re-election as the President of Pakistan.

