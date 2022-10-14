Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved Presidential Iqbal Awards of years 2015-20 in recognition of the literary and research work of three authors on the country’s national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Muhammad Ikram Chughtai has been given presidential award on his book ‘Iqbal Aur Germany’ (Iqbal and Germany) authored in Urdu language.

Dr Abdul Khaliq has been awarded for his book in English language ‘Allama Iqbal, Concept of Ego and Related Perspectives’.

Ghaus Bakhsh Sabir has been given award on his book on Iqbaliat written in Balochi language.

The president approved the awards in line with Article 48-1 of the Constitution and Iqbal Academy Ordinance 1962.

President Alvi is the patron-in-chief of Iqbal Academy Pakistan.