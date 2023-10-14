Graana.com signs MOU with JS Builders to introduce a luxury residential project in the heart of Lahore

LAHORE: Graana.com, on Saturday, 14th October 2023 signed the MOU with JS Builders where the company offered exclusive marketing rights to Graana.com and exclusive sales rights to Agency21 International for The Avenair – Luxury Residential Apartment Project located on MM Alam Road, Downtown Gulberg Lahore.

The signing ceremony was held at Graana Regional office in Lahore and attended by Director Sales Central Graana.com Mr. Muhammad Hasan, Regional Head Central Agency21 Mr. Muzafar Majeed and Regional Manager Central Graana.com Mr. Salman Arshad.

Senior management from JS Builders CEO Mr. Hashaam Hassan Manj was also present in the signing ceremony. On this special occasion he said, “JS Builders is committed to excellence and this idea of excellence is reinforced by the beautifully designed and superbly located new project, The Avenair. To revolutionize modern living in Pakistan, the company has acquired ample land to build Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, and Hotels for international chains on the prestigious MM Alam Road.”

Group Director Mr. Farhan Javed sent a special message, “Today marks an important milestone for Graana.com where it is excited to collaborate with JS Builders to bring about a positive change in the real estate sector of Pakistan.”

Country Head Agency21 International Mr. Hasan Danish also sent a message on this occasion, “We are excited to bring luxury live-in to the lively city of Lahore and we believe this partnership with JS Builders will take us to new heights of success.”

While speaking at the occasion, Director Sales Central Graana.com Mr. Muhammad Hasan said, “Providing residential accommodations to the ever-increasing population is the need of the hour and Graana.com, a leading real estate marketing company will provide support to showcase the upcoming luxury Avenair Apartments project in Lahore.”

Regional Head Central Agency21 Mr. Muzafar Majeed also added, “The mutual understanding between both real estate business entities will open new avenues not only for live-in luxury facilities but also offer lucrative investment opportunities in real estate business.”