Petrol price likely to drop by Rs35 per litre

The price of petrol is likely to decrease by Rs35 per litre in line with fluctuations in global oil prices from October 16, 2023.

According to sources, the price of petrol may drop by Rs35 to Rs285 per litre compared to the existing rate of Rs323.38.

Like petrol, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) may go down by Rs16 to Rs30 per litre for the next fortnight.

However, final decision will be made by the interim government.

On October 1, the Petrol price was reduced by Rs 8 per litre in Pakistan after a two-month hike and set at Rs 323.38 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) had dropped by Rs11 per litre to Rs318.18 whereas Kerosene oil prices reduced by Rs 7.53 per litre to Rs 237.28.