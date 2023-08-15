Pakistan to be made modern, prosperous country: Faryal Talpur

KARACHI-The Central President of Pakistan People’s Party Women’s Wing Faryal Talpur has said that today is the day of renewal of pledge to make Pakistan a truly modern, prosperous and democratic country. In her message on the occasion of Independence Day, she congratulated the countrymen on Independence Day and said that freedom was a great blessing, and Pakistan was our identity.

She said that our elders under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought a long and historic struggle and made unprecedented sacrifices to achieve this blessing and recognition.

“Today we salute our benefactors,” Faryal Talpur said, adding that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto strengthened Pakistan created by the Quaid-e-Azam by giving gifts of a unified constitution, nuclear programme and economic revolution.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto took revolutionary steps to restore democracy and ran the country in the light of Quaid-e-Azam’s thoughts and ideas.

She said that former President Asif Ali Zardari foiled a conspiracy against the country by raising the slogan of Pakistan Khappay.

She said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was actively working to make his homeland a prosperous and strong country, about which every Pakistani could proudly tell the world that this was the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The PPP leader said that despite all the challenges the country was facing, the future of Pakistan was bright because the Pakistani nation was a resilient, undaunted and united nation.