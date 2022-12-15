Share:

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder on Thursday recorded the statements of PIMS medical team.

Sources privy to the matter said the medical team handed over the photographs taken during autopsy of Arshad Sharif to the inquiry team. While the JIT has also penned a letter to the fact-finding committee to bring back the belongings of the slain journalist from Kenya.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan authorities have assured the Pakistani team investigating journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination of cooperation. The assurance has been held out after the investigation team received the visas of Kenya, sources said, adding that the team led by DIG O.S Ahmed would travel to Nairobi on Dec 17 (Saturday).

The investigation team, they said, was in communication with the Kenyan officials with the help of Pakistan mission in that country. The official probe team would try to get fresh evidence from the Nairobi police chief to reach conclusion.