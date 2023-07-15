Brazil secures second consecutive victory as Best FIFA Esports Nation

Emotions ran high as Brazil etched their name in history, claiming the title of the world's best FIFAe nation on July 14.

Over four intense days of competition from July 11 to 14, 24 nations battled it out in the 2v2 format for a staggering prize pool of USD 1 million. The FIFAe Nations Cup 2023, presented by Gamers8, concluded with a thrilling finale.

Brazil, represented by PHzin, Resende, and PauloNeto999, emerged victorious as back-to-back FIFAe Nations Champions, hoisting the trophy for the second consecutive year. Led by Phzin, Brazil became the first nation to achieve this feat, solidifying their status as the pinnacle of FIFAe excellence.

Out of the 86 Member Associations vying for glory in this year's FIFAe Nations Series, the top 23 teams secured their spots alongside the host nation, Saudi Arabia. However, it was Brazil who showcased their superiority, surpassing all competition. Along with the coveted trophy, the team claimed USD 300,000 from the USD 1 million prize pool, marking their exceptional triumph.

"PHzin is a star; I've been saying this. He's the best player in the world, and he's proving it once again this season," exclaimed Gabgol, the coach of Brazil. "He possesses extraordinary talent, and we are thrilled to have him represent Brazil."

Spectators were treated to the presence of FIFA Legend and former professional football player, Sami Al-Jaber, who witnessed the action firsthand. "It's incredible to witness Saudi Arabia host the FIFAe Finals, and I take pride in seeing numerous countries from around the world come together," expressed Sami Al-Jaber, former captain of the Saudi Arabian national football team.

"This marks a significant milestone for the Saudi Arabian community, the growth of esports, and football as a whole in the kingdom. I eagerly anticipate the future of this exciting development."

The excitement continues to build as the FIFAe World Cup 2023, presented by Gamers8, kicks off on July 16. This tournament will mark the grand finale of the FIFAe Finals 2023, adding to the anticipation and thrill of the global esports spectacle.