Punjab Assembly defers plan to present three-month budget till March 18

The Punjab Assembly decided on Friday that it would not approve the provincial budget for the remaining three months of the financial year 2023-24.

The legislators said they would present the budget and debate on it on March 18. The agenda of the assembly session was issued.

The Punjab government intends to present six ordinances in the assembly.

The assembly has already given its approval for the budget pertaining to the current month (March) two weeks back. Earlier, the speaker called the budget session.

Meanwhile, the opposition announced earlier in the day that it would not allow passage of the budget.

The Punjab government will present six ordinances in the Punjab Assembly today. The Punjab Civil Servants Amendment Ordinance 2023 and The Police Order Amendment Ordinance 2023 will be presented.

The Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority Amendment Ordinance 2023 will also be tabled in the House. The Punjab Healthcare Commission Amendment Ordinance 2023 has been placed on the agenda of today's meeting for its approval.

The Punjab Price Control Commodities Ordinance will be part of the agenda items for approval of the house while extension of the Punjab Assembly Rules 1997 Ordinance will also be presented during today's assembly session.

The caretaker Punjab government whose tenure extended beyond the constitutional limit had the mandate to approve the budget for four months only.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Mian Aslam Iqbal has advised the party to nominate an alternative opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly. The appointment of the opposition leader, deputy opposition leader and parliamentary leader will be made in the Punjab Assembly.