ISLAMABAD/LAHORE-Asim Ahmad, chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Friday said that top priority areas of the government of Pakistan were to combat smuggling of goods, vehicles, currency, and mis-invoicing.

He addressed the inaugural session of the quarterly coordination & performance review conference of the Regional Directors of the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs, an important arm of the FBR.

The chairman made it very clear that the Directorate General, I&I-Customs, had the capacity and competence to come up to the expectations with respect to each of these priority areas. He assured the Director General, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, that all possible resources required to achieve the desired results will be provided by FBR.

During the 12 hours long conference, each regional director gave a detailed presentation on the performance in the first quarter of FY 2022-23. It covered major challenges hindering achievement of organizational goals, methods of information gathering, gaps in human resource and logistics as well as suggestions for further improvement. In his closing remarks, the director general directed the regional directors to focus on mis-invoicing not only in imports but also in exports, mis-use of exemption regimes, variation in pattern of transit trade viz a viz national imports and improving vigil along the borders. He underscored the importance of improved liaison of the officers of Directorate General of I&I-Customs with national law enforcement agencies including police, Rangers, FC, ANF, provincial excise departments, other national intelligence agencies, and District Administration. He also highlighted the need of coordination with the Chambers of Commerce and other trade bodies to have first-hand knowledge about their issues and grievances. The director general further emphasized that meeting the targets and expectations of FBR and the federal government with respect to smuggling, money laundering, and mis-invoicing will lead to creation of an enabling environment in the country for economic growth and investment.

President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar had a fruitful meeting with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad here on Friday.

During over two hours long meeting, various issues and suggestions came under discussion. Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmed invited LCCI President Kashif Anwar to Islamabad to have a detailed discussion on the bottlenecks hindering the smooth running of the businesses. The meeting was held on the opening ceremony of FBR new building in Lahore.

While accepting the invitation by Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the whole team of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will visit Islamabad and will discuss tax related issues with Federal Board of Revenue.

Kashif Anwar urged the chairman Federal Board of Revenue to facilitate those businesses which are willing to declare their assets. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is the premier business support organization of the country having more than 32,000 members. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has always promoted compliance and business facilitation besides focusing on the ease of doing business.

Kashif Anwar said that “we are working day-in and day-out to enhance tax base as this is the only way to overcome the economic challenges being faced by the country.” He said that Federal Board of Revenue should consider private sector as a partner.

He said that through better facilitation, compliance and ease of doing business, considerable progress can be made in the broadening of tax base, LCCI president.

Earlier, President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashif Anwar had meetings with the trade delegations at the LCCI. The delegation members apprised the LCCI president of their issues and sought help for early resolution.

Kashif Anwar said that all the issues being faced by the business community will be discussed with the top notch officials of Federal Board of Revenue. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue playing role as a bridge between the government and the business community.