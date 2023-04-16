Share:

After petrol, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Sunday notified an increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price.

According to the notification, the LPG price was increased to Rs10 per kilogram. The new price of the LPG per kilogram is fixed at Rs229.

According to the notification, the price of a domestic cylinder of LPG has been increased by Rs120 and commercial cylinder by Rs450.

Yesterday, the federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs10 per litre for the next 15 days.

In a televised address, the finance minister said that the reason behind a hike in the price of petroleum products was the “increase in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation”.

As a result, the price of petrol was increased to Rs282 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) and light diesel oil rates remained stable at Rs293 per litre and Rs174.68 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, the government increased the price of kerosene oil by Rs5.78 per litre, moving it from Rs180.28 per litre to Rs186.07 per litre.