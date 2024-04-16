Israeli Air Force finalizes preparations for possible attack on Iran

Israel’s Air Force has completed preparations for a possible attack on Iran, according to local media on Monday.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Tel Aviv is planning a “limited response” that would allow Iran to contain it, to avoid an all-out war.

Israel seeks to keep the Gaza Strip as the main battlefield, and doesn't want to turn it into a secondary front, KAN said.

On the nature of the planned Israeli attack, KAN said the Israeli response could be assassinations inside Iran or a wide-scale cyberattack.

KAN, citing an Israeli official, said Israel pledged to inform the US before launching any attack against Iran.

Early on Monday, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel would respond to the weekend’s Iranian attack.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, in which at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.