LESCO ‘bars’ officers from appearing before FIA in overbilling probe

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has ‘barred’ its revenue officers from appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) team in an overbilling probe.

According to sources, the LESCO and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) remain at odds as revenue officers of the power utility did not appear before the agency for investigations after being summoned on April 9.

They further say, the FIA summoned revenue officers with the two-year record including deduction units and units charged for meter change.

LESCO officers will not appear before the FIA, the sources said quoting LESCO management. The FIA officers were urged to change their ‘behaviour’ as they [LESCO] officers are also associated with a reputable institute.

Last month, the FIA launched a probe into overbilling by the Lahore Electric Supply Company in Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib areas on the overbilling complaints.

In February, the National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) initiated action against overbilling in the Lahore Electric Supply Company region.

The authority vowed to take action against XENs in light of the report, while filed officers found involved in overbilling will be removed from their posts.