NA-130: Nawaz Sharif's victory challenged in election tribunal

NA-130: Nawaz Sharif's victory challenged in election tribunal
Web Desk
4:23 PM | April 16, 2024
National

The victory of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 has been challenged in the election tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The election result of NA-130 was challenged by PTI-backed Dr Yasmin Rashid.

It has been pleaded by the petitioner that the election commission issued the notification of Sharif’s victory contrary to the law.

The election tribunal consisting of Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad will hear the petition.

It merits mention here that the victory of former prime minister from NA-130 was challenged in LHC on Feb 10.

Nawaz Sharif had clinched the seat by grabbing 179,310 votes against PTI-backed Dr Yasmin Rashid who could get 104,485 votes.

Rashid’s lawyer had said that she secured a lead of over 20,000 votes after the results of 334 out of 376 polling stations.

Web Desk

National

