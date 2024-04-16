PTI vows to resist any move to extend CJP’s tenure

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that it would strongly resist any move vi­olative to the set pattern of judges’ promotion to facilitate Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, as the incumbent federal government was seemingly planning to extend his tenure for three more years.

Addressing a press conference along with former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Khalid Khursheed and senior lawyer Naeem Panjutha here on Monday, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the current government was hell-bent on destroying state institu­tions as reports were emerging that it was planning to table a bill seeking extension in the tenure of the incumbent CJP.

“PTI would not allow to change the set rule come what may,” he added.

Raoof alleged that CJP Isa was playing a role of a facilitator to the government and powerful circles, as he could only see the dereliction of justices being done 40 years ago but did not see the injustices and fas­cism facing the PTI and the constitu­tional violation in the country.

Thus legislation would likely to be done to make him chief justice for a fixed tenure, he also said.

He said that Bushra, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, was not being given justice from the country’s ju­dicial system.

Raoof strongly dubbed the Foreign Office’s statement regarding Iran’s retaliatory action against Israel as very weak, vague, ineffective and in­adequate, saying it could not dare to even mention only Israel’s name in its statement. He accused the gov­ernment for its failure to effective­ly represent national aspirations on the overall situation in the Middle East and the Iran-Israel conflict.

Speaking about the Bahawalnagar tragic incident, the PTI information secretary lamented that state insti­tutions were fighting with each oth­er, which was very alarming.

He rejected the inquiry committee formed to probe the incident and de­manded a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

He reiterated his party’s demand of a judicial inquiry into May 9 vio­lence, saying their petition in this re­gard was still pending before the Su­preme Court.

Speaking on the occasion, Naeem Panjutha said that the prosecution’s delaying tactics in the Iddat case of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra al­lude to the hollow and malicious na­ture of the case, as there was a race to give sentences before general elections and now prosecution was dragging its feet at appeal stage.

He demanded an endoscopy test for Bushra from Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and accused that she was only being subjected to po­litical victimisation as a pressure tactic to break Khan.

Panjutha asserted that cameras had been installed in Bibi’s room and washroom at a sub-jail in Bani Gala, adding that a team should be dispatched to remove the cameras and probe the matter.