Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Punjab CM visits Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree

Punjab CM visits Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree
Web Desk
3:25 PM | April 16, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree today and took around its different sections and wards.

She expressed her displeasure over seeing long queues of patients at the OPD and reprimanded the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital. 

She also directed the hospital administration to streamline the system of the hospital to facilitate the patients.

The Chief Minister talked to women patients at the OPD and assured that the hospital will be provided with all possible facilities.

Maryam Nawaz also directed the doctors to provide best treatment facilities to a small child who was admitted to the hospital.

