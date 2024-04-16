When Iran decided to carry out its first-ever direct military attack on Israel, the nation crossed its old red lines and made it clear that any attack on Iranian entities would be taken as an attack on Iranian soil. However, the UN SC seems to have a differing opinion on this ostensibly justified move from Iran, with a majority of members condemning the attack and urging both parties to show restraint.
Putting aside the fact that this was clearly a response from Iran, not an attack as many are making it out to be, it is awfully convenient for Western nations to suddenly become advocates for peace as soon as Israel was at the receiving end. Even though the attack on the consulate in Damascus was in clear violation of the Vienna Convention as it was an attack on a diplomatic facility, and resulted in the death of two senior Iranian generals, there was no condemnation from the West. What is also confounding is the fact that the US is running to the same entities they have relentlessly been dismissing for the past few months. Selectively ignoring UN condemnation when it comes to the atrocities in Gaza, but eagerly seeking UN aid when it serves their interests in condemning their opponents is not just outright hypocritical but highlights how disingenuous the West is when it comes to its moral policing in times of conflict.
For months, the cries of over 10,000 children in Gaza have been drowned out by the narrative that Israel is simply exercising its right to defend itself. Thousands of civilians have been disproportionately killed as a part of Israel’s collective punishment and clear breaches of international humanitarian law – these have been justified without a second thought.
Now, Iran has decided to appropriately carry out retaliatory drone strikes against strictly military targets, and this is being labelled as a display of aggression. Western hypocrisy has no bounds anymore, but this double standard raises serious concerns and questions about the impartiality of the UN when it comes to global conflicts.
Iran’s response does not hold a candle to the level of devastation in Gaza, and yet it seems to be the center of global attention right now. At some point, the West must hold up a mirror to see the standards they have set for what counts as a war crime and what counts as an act of self-defense.