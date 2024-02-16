PM directs to resolve steel industry’s issues

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet has allowed the state-controlled broadcaster Pakistan Television Corporation to make payments to foreign broadcasters for broadcasting rights of different sports events. The cabinet, which met in Islamabad on Thursday with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair, also approved transit of spare parts and new tyres from Karachi Port to Kabul for the vehicles of the United Nations Development Program’s country office in Afghanistan. It was told that such imports and their transfer to Afghanistan are prohibited to prevent smuggling in the country. However, under the United Nations Development Programme, the said spare parts and tires will be used by the United Nations and not for commercial use. Upon the Ministry of Defense Production’s recommendation, senior civil servant Khan Nawaz of the Secretariat Group has been re-appointed as the Member Finance in the Heavy Industry Taxila.
On the Ministry of Finance’s recommendations, Shahbir Ahmed Rindiri, a sponsoring shareholder of JS Bank, has been granted an exception under Section (IV)(1)14 of the Banking Companies Ordinance. Under this exception, Shahbir Ahmed will exercise his voting rights as a sponsoring shareholder with a 7.06% stake in JS Bank Limited.
The cabinet on the recommendations of Ministry of Interior’s proposal, gave approval of extradition of dual citizenship holder and accused Irfan Qadir Bhatti to Norway.
The Cabinet revealed that the accused is allegedly involved in terrorism as disclosed by Norwegian government to Pakistan.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was appointed as the inquiry officer, and after investigation, it was found that the accused is involved in terrorist activities and other illegal operations. In the light of this information, the Federal Cabinet granted approval for the extradition of the accused to Norway.
In accordance with the recommendations of Ministry of Poverty Alleviation, Syed Tariq Muhammad Al-Hassan has been appointed as the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal on the vacant position.
The Federal Cabinet confirmed the decisions made in the Cabinet Committee on Energy’s meeting on February 6, 2024, and in the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases’ meeting on February 7, 2024. The decisions made in the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption’s meeting on February 7, 2024, were also approved by the Federal Cabinet.
The Economic Coordination Committee’s decisions from the meetings on February 7, 2024, and February 14, 2024, were also approved by the Federal Cabinet.
PM MEETING WITH STEEL INDUSTRY DELEGATION
Later, talking to a delegation of Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers led by Senator Nauman Wazir, the PM asked the companies associated with the steel industry to prioritize investments for development of raw iron deposits in the country. He said the caretaker government within its short tenure, took all possible measures to restore the economy of Pakistan. He also said the government has taken steps to create conducive environment for business by providing facilities to the private and business sector to increase the country’s exports, tax revenue employment opportunities.
Kakar said all steps taken under the Special Investment Facilitation Council are yielding positive results. He said the business community and investors supported Pakistan in difficult times. The Prime Minister directed the relevant departments to resolve all issues related to the steel industry on priority basis. The steel producers’ delegation appreciated the efforts of the caretaker government to facilitate investment in the country especially by resolving problems of industrialists and reforming the FBR. They especially lauded the steps to prevent smuggling of steel, due to which the country’s industry benefited greatly. Discussing problems faced by the industry, the delegation also presented some proposals and suggestions in this regard.