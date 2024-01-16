Lee guides South Korea to 3-1 Asian Cup win over Bahrain

AL RAYYAN - South Korea passed a physical test from Bahrain to win their Asian Cup Group E opener 3-1 thanks to Lee Kang-in’s second-half double at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

With the score at 1-1 after goals from Hwang In-Beom and Bahrain’s Abdullah Al- Hashsash, Paris St Germain’s Lee turned on the style with two lethal strikes that had the South Korea fans at the small 15,000 capacity arena screaming in delight. A stopstart encounter had plenty of fouls in the first half and although there was no malice in the challenges, South Korea had three players on yellow cards in the first half hour - including centre back Kim Min-Jae. The Korean fans had seen enough to start booing the referee whenever he kept his cards in his pocket for a foul from Bahrain and the pressure paid off when Ali Madan went into the book for a tough challenge. South Korea then took the lead through a quick flowing move down the left wing where the ball was crossed into the box and Hwang curled home through a crowd of Bahrain defenders, two of whom ran into each other while tracking back. But Bahrain came out fighting in the second half and they were duly rewarded six minutes in when Al-Hashsash found space in the box and slotted home into the bottom corner. However, South Korea were not deterred and the east Asian side restored their lead five minutes later through Lee, who pulled the trigger from outside the box and saw his superb effort curl into the net. The PSG playmaker doubled his tally soon after when he received the ball from Hwang, escaped his marker with some quick feet and showed some panache as he curled another shot past goalkeeper Ibrahim Lutfalla inside the far post.

Son Heung-min had a late opportunity to score when he was released in the box but his shot went wide while the Tottenham Hotspur forward was also booked for simulation later when he attempted to win a penalty. The Korea skipper had also been fouled heavily twice in the game and took his time to get back to his feet, with the 31-year-old admitting that Bahrain were not easy opponents.

Meanwhile, Iran beat Palestine 4-1 in their Asian Cup Group C opener at the Education City Stadium where a show of solidarity by Iranian fans and players was quickly followed by a football masterclass from the three-times champions. Goals from Karim Ansarifard, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mehdi Ghayedi and Sardar Azmoun gave Iran all three points while Tamer Seyam scored a consolation for Palestine, who are still seeking their first win at the Asian Cup.