Sunday, July 16, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian takes daughter to Hawaii as birthday gift  

News Desk
July 16, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Los ANGELES -Kourtney Kardashian took her daughter Penelope Disick and her friends to Hawaii as a gift for her 11th birthday. Media personality Kourtney revealed multiple photos from their time in the beautiful Kauai. She decorated the caption of the post with a rainbow, writing: “Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday. Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic.” In the very first picture, Kourtney stuck her tongue out at the camera while her eyes were hidden by a pair of shades while Penelope touched her head while lightly squinting.  Another of the photos showed Kourtney, who is awaiting the arrival of her fourth child, donning a black  dress while shielding herself from the sun with a hat and a pair of shades. The third picture showed Penelope with her cousin, 10-year-old North West as they had their arms around each other while the scenery stretched out behind them.

