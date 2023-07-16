Pakistan, Iran vow to end menace of terrorism

Pakistan and Iran have vowed to end terrorism in border areas through "intelligence sharing and effective operations" against terrorist networks and explore ways to enhance cooperation in the security domain, said the military’s media wing on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during his two-day successful visit to Iran, COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir held detailed meetings with Iran's military leadership, including the Iran's top general, Mohammad Bagheri.

The military leadership of both sides agreed that terrorism is a common threat to the region in general and to both countries in particular.

The COAS also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the discussion, the importance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was highlighted.

The Army Chief was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the Military Headquarters on his arrival.