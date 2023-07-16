Safe city issues e-challan tickets to traffic rules violators

ISLAMABAD-Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the e-challan tickets were issued from Safe City Islamabad to all vehicle owners who violated traffic rules with the help of Safe City automatic number plate reader (ANPR) cameras.

Several challan were issued to the drivers for repeatedly violating the traffic rules, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

In case of non-submission of challan, the vehicles were traced and impounded in the police stations with the help of modern technology brief cam alerts and safe city cameras in Safe City.

Due to these measures e-challan defaulters submitted 129 challans worth of Rs 36 thousand plus. The remaining defaulters are being informed through phone calls and on the official website of Islamabad Capital Police.

Citizens can check their challan on the official website of Islamabad capital police. Vehicle owners can also submit their challan through Jazz Cash mobile app or JS Bank wallet. CPO Safe City said that strict legal action will be taken against defaulters in case of non-submission of challan.

He added that the modern system of e-challan made through Safe City Islamabad modern cameras is continually being improved to ensure compliance with traffic rules and to prevent accidents through the use of modern technology.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police have decided to accelerate efforts to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have decided to assign a task to the traffic congestion unit for taking stern action against those violating red signals while additional squads would be constituted for the purpose.

A special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking action against the violators.

Efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

The Islamabad capital police are utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.

The education wing is also directed to give awareness to the road users about traffic laws and Islamabad capital police FM Radio 92.4 to air special programs in this regard.