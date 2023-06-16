PFF hosts successful Sports Medicine Seminar at FIFA House

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) took another important initiative to organize a comprehensive sports medicine seminar at the FIFA House in Lahore.

Distinguished individuals from the hosts and various medical fields graced the occasion, including PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik, Director of Sports Medicine at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Dr. Sohail Saleem, Secretary of the Medical Commission at the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Dr. Asad Abbas Shah, Head of Women Physiotherapy at the PCB Dr. Riffat Gill, Consultant Orthopedic and Sports Surgeon at Jinnah Hospital Dr. Aamir Sohail, Head of Physiotherapy at Riphah International University Dr. Muhammad Hashim and Chief Medical Officer at the PFF Dr. Azam.

The seminar provided a platform for renowned experts in the field of sports medicine to share their valuable insights and experiences with aspiring young doctors and physiotherapists. Through their enlightening talks, they aimed to promote the specialty of sports medicine and equip attendees with the latest advancements in managing sports injuries.

Among the esteemed attendees was Pakistan's javelin throw Olympian, Arshad Nadeem, who graced the seminar with his presence as a special guest. Nadeem shared his personal journey, highlighting the challenges he faced due to injuries throughout his career.

The PFF's efforts to promote sports medicine and organize such valuable events were highly appreciated by all the attendees. The seminar not only fostered knowledge exchange but also strengthened the collaborative spirit among medical professionals, furthering the goal of providing comprehensive healthcare to athletes in Pakistan.