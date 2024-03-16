Gold unchanged

Saturday, March 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change and was traded at Rs.228,550 on Friday in the local market. The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat remained stagnant at Rs195,945 and Rs.179,616, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market remained constant at $2,188, the Association further reported.

