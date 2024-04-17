‘Shelters, free food provision actively serving the poor’

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Zakat and Ushar, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Mashal Azam Yousafzai has said that with the establishment of the provincial government, in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and vision of Founder Chairman Imran Khan, shelters and Langarkhanas have been re-activated.

During the month of Ramazan, 1697 Ramzan Dastarkhawan were arranged across the province where 368142 people had Iftar and Sahari. About 15844 people spent night time in shelters established throughout the province in Ramazan.

Adviser to Chief Minister Mashal Yousafzai, while appreciating the performance of the field officers of the Social Welfare Department, said that the performance of the field officers of the Social Welfare Department in limited time and resources is exemplary and commendable. The success of Ramzan Dastarkhawan is the result of their hard work.

“While during Ramadan, I myself visited different districts where reviewed the facilities and did iftar with the passengers and give necessary instructions where any improvement was needed,” he said.

Adviser to the Chief Minister Mashal Yousafzai further said that the objectives of these packages distributed among the beneficiaries of Ramadan and Eid packages throughout the province were to facilitate them to purchase various items during Eid and Ramadan so that they can celebrate their prayers and happiness.

According to the vision of PTI founder chairman Imran Khan, no one will sleep hungry and without a shelter. Both the factories and Langer-khana will be built for the people. All population in the province has resumed health card facility from the first day of Ramadan. She further said that if anyone wants to compete with us, then compete with us in giving welfare to the people.