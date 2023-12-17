IGP discusses election security strategy with Election Commissioner

KARACHI-The Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, held discussions with Election Commissioner Sharifullah at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Saturday.

They deliberated on security strategies and plans for the imminent general elections, focusing on constituency details, polling stations, staffing, and necessary security arrangements, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police. Emphasising the police’s dedication, the IGP assured a comprehensive security cover throughout the electoral process, ensuring the safety of ballot boxes. He highlighted the importance of stakeholder consultation and the implementation of an effective security plan as key priorities for the Sindh Police ahead of the elections.

PPP HAILS SC’S VERDICT FOR HOLDING ELECTIONS ON FEB 8

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s order which set aside the Lahore High Court’s order concerning the appointment of the returning officers to conduct the general elections on February 8, 2024. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP Hyderabad chapter’s President Sagheer Qureshi and other office bearers termed the apex court’s order as historic, wise and just. They said the decision in question signified the victory of the constitution and democracy in Pakistan. They contended that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which claimed to be the most popular party also stood exposed as it tried to seek a postponement of the elections by filing a petition in the LHC’s for changing the ROs. They expressed hope that the people of Pakistan would turn out in large numbers to cast their votes on February 8.