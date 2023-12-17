Sunday, December 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Social media, internet services reportedly down across Pakistan

Social media, internet services reportedly down across Pakistan
Web Desk
10:29 PM | December 17, 2023
National

Internet services faced serious disruptions almost across the country on Sunday night as a large number of netizens complained about difficulties in accessing social media sites.

Users from different parts of the country have reported an outage of YouTube, Facebook and X — formerly known as Twitter.

According to Downdetector, the apps, especially the website versions have been down since around 7pm local time.

Karachi, Lahore, Mir Pur Khas, and Rawalpindi were the most affected cities in the country. Some users have taken to WhatsApp to report issues as well.

The reason behind the outage is yet not clear as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement on the matter.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1702797894.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023