Social media, internet services reportedly down across Pakistan

Internet services faced serious disruptions almost across the country on Sunday night as a large number of netizens complained about difficulties in accessing social media sites.

Users from different parts of the country have reported an outage of YouTube, Facebook and X — formerly known as Twitter.



According to Downdetector, the apps, especially the website versions have been down since around 7pm local time.

Karachi, Lahore, Mir Pur Khas, and Rawalpindi were the most affected cities in the country. Some users have taken to WhatsApp to report issues as well.

The reason behind the outage is yet not clear as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement on the matter.

