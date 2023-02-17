Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Germany to attend three-day Munich Security Conference 2023 beginning today.

Upon arrival at Munich, Bilawal Bhutto was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal.

The Foreign Minister will participate in several events and engage with international media.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers from around the world.

On the invitation of the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Foreign Minister will also undertake a bilateral visit to Vilnius on Monday.

During the visit, MoU on establishment of Bilateral Political Consultations between the Government of Pakistan and Lithuania will be signed.

In the last leg of his tour, Foreign Minister will visit Hungary from Tuesday.