Mari Petroleum Company announces gas discovery at Mainwand X-1 ST-1 Well located in Block-28, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) is pleased to announce a gas discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Maiwand X-1 St-1 exploration well, drilled in Block 28, in Kohlu District, Balochistan Province. MPCL is the Operator of Block 28 having 95% working interest along with OGDCL as joint venture partner with 5% carried working interest.
The said well was spudded on June 12, 2023 and successfully drilled down to 2,516 meters (Measured Depth) on November 12, 2023. Multiple promising zones were tested during Drill Stem Tests.
The discovery is of significant importance for future exploration as it has revealed valuable information about the existing petroleum system of the area. MPCL further plans to expedite exploration activities in the area to mature other prospects for drilling.
Also, as of now MPCL has shared comingled flow of Dunghan and Ranikot formations however the company will undertake Production Logging Tool (PLT) survey to determine the flow contribution from each formation. MPCL has performed PLT during drill stem testing of Pab and Mughal Kot formations, the survey shows that 79% of the above quoted comingled gas flow was contributed by Pab Formation and rest from Mughal Kot.
The Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) appreciates MPCL’s efforts for drilling the first exploratory well in a highly security sensitive area where exploration activities were at halt since the grant of Exploration License in 1991.