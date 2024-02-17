Mari Petroleum Company announces gas discovery at Mainwand X-1 ST-1 Well located in Block-28, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Mari Petroleum Company Lim­ited (MPCL) is pleased to an­nounce a gas discovery result­ing from its exploratory efforts at Maiwand X-1 St-1 explora­tion well, drilled in Block 28, in Kohlu District, Balochistan Province. MPCL is the Operator of Block 28 having 95% work­ing interest along with OGDCL as joint venture partner with 5% carried working interest.

The said well was spudded on June 12, 2023 and successful­ly drilled down to 2,516 meters (Measured Depth) on Novem­ber 12, 2023. Multiple promis­ing zones were tested during Drill Stem Tests.

The discovery is of significant importance for future exploration as it has revealed valuable infor­mation about the existing petro­leum system of the area. MPCL fur­ther plans to expedite exploration activities in the area to mature other prospects for drilling.

Also, as of now MPCL has shared comingled flow of Dunghan and Ranikot formations however the company will undertake Produc­tion Logging Tool (PLT) survey to determine the flow contribution from each formation. MPCL has performed PLT during drill stem testing of Pab and Mughal Kot for­mations, the survey shows that 79% of the above quoted comin­gled gas flow was contributed by Pab Formation and rest from Mu­ghal Kot.

The Directorate General of Pe­troleum Concessions (DGPC) ap­preciates MPCL’s efforts for drill­ing the first exploratory well in a highly security sensitive area where exploration activities were at halt since the grant of Explora­tion License in 1991.