FM Jilani flies to Uganda for NAM summit

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani flew to Kam­pala, Uganda, yesterday to participate in the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Third South Summit from January 17 to 22. The NAM Summit is being held from January 17-20, 2024 and the Third South Summit from January 21-22, a Foreign Office statement said. The two summits af­ford an opportunity for the members to reflect on and amplify common positions on a range of glob­al, regional, political, and socioeconomic issues.

Similarly, Pakistan has remained an active mem­ber of the Group of 77 & China and attaches high priority to cooperation among the Global South, including in sustainable development, poverty eradication and climate change, the FO statement added. At the NAM Summit, Foreign Minister Jilani will share Pakistan’s perspective on endemic and contemporary global challenges related to inter­national peace, security and development.

He will underline the need for strengthening multilateralism and reinvigorating the NAM’s role in promoting the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. At the South Summit, the foreign minister will present Pakistan’s vision on en­hanced cooperation and solidarity among coun­tries of the Global South to respond to common challenges and agree on an agenda for a prosper­ous and united South. On the sidelines of the two summits, the foreign minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of delega­tion of other participating countries.