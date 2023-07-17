Monday, July 17, 2023
Aisam/Barrientos claim doubles title in Concord Lassi ATP Challenger Championship

Azhar Khan
5:23 PM | July 17, 2023
Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos claimed the doubles title in the Concord Lassi ATP Challenger Championship in Romania.

The dynamic duo defeated Romania's Gabi Adrian Boitan and Bogdan Patel with a commanding score of 6-3, 6-3, clinching the championship title. Qureshi and Barrientos showcased exceptional skills and demonstrated their proficiency in every aspect of the game. The final match concluded with a resounding scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, in favor of the victorious pair.

Prior to their championship triumph, the Pak-Columbian pair faced a tough challenge in the semifinals against the Czech/Romanian duo of Marius Copil and Zdenek Kolar. However, Qureshi and Barrientos exhibited remarkable resilience and emerged victorious with a scoreline of 7-6, 7-5.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

