Islamabad court maintains PTI chairman’s arrest warrants in Toshakhana case n Lahore High Court prohibits PTI from holding rally; orders police to stop operation at Zaman Park for another day n Judge says resistance by Imran Khan is so strange n Law is equal for powerful and weak segments of society.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - A court in Islamabad on Thursday dismissed the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan seeking cancellation of non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case and maintained its earlier orders to the police to produce the accused after arresting him.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal said that the application had been viewed from every legal aspect before issuing this order. He announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from the lawyers.
Earlier during the course of the proceedings, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Akbar Nasir appeared before the court and adopted the stance that how he would answer to the families of the police personnel who suffered cruelty in Lahore.
The IG further apprised the court that unarmed police personnel were sent there for the execution of the court orders. The IGP said that no representative of Islamabad police was allowed to meet Imran Khan, adding that an assurance was also given last day regarding his appearance. No one had talked to Islamabad Police in Zaman Park instead the police was “attacked with petrol bombs”, he confided to the court.
The IG Islamabad contended that everyone was equal before the law. “If one person is given the relief then other people have the same rights,” he said, adding that the police water cannon was burnt and 65 personnel were injured in the clashes with the PTI supporters who resisted the arrest of Imran.
Earlier, the judge remarked that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had endorsed the orders of this court. He said the court viewed the matter if Imran Khan appeared before it. The court wanted to completely cooperate with the accused but he had made the attendance matter as very complex.
The judge said that the court didn’t want to put Imran Khan’s life on risk but there were some legal requirements as the court also had to follow the directives of IHC. He said the resistance by Imran Khan was so strange, adding the legal team should have suggested the PTI chief to extend cooperation with the course of law.
Meanwhile, Imran’s lawyer Khawaja Haris prayed to the court to review the plea against arrest warrants and the furnished undertaking of Imran Khan assuring the court that he would be appear on March 18. He argued that the said date was very close and the court had the powers to cancel the warrants.
Haris prayed the court to view all aspects to ensure the attendance of his client. He asked the court to view that whether it was appropriate to restore arrest warrants or not in current situation. He claimed the Islamabad High Court in its order had also written to view the undertaking before deciding the matter. He said that Imran Khan had never stated that he wouldn’t appear before the court instead he had assured his appearance on March 18. It is pertinent to mention that the IHC, the other day, had also up held the decision of trial court regarding the arrest warrants of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.
‘DIGNITY AND WRIT OF STATE’
According to written court orders (a copy of which is also available with The Nation), it was quite obvious from the record that the applicant has never faced the court on any date of hearing and his personal appearance has been exempted on four occasions by the judge on request of his lawyers.
The court order further said that many civilians and policemen had been injured and official and private vehicles had been damaged in executing the arrest warrant and the PTI Chief Imran Khan had challenged the dignity and writ of the state in Zaman Park Lahore.
The judge observed that massive force has been used in obstruction of police officers and officials for imparting their duty and after creating such a sorry state of affairs, the applicant may not claim suspension of the warrant issued by the court.
It further said: “Keeping in view the law and order situation created by the applicant, he has lost some of the normal rights granted by procedural as well as substantive laws and he has to actually surrender before the court due to his defiance of the court process. Such eventuality is never appreciated by the court and it is regarded as willful default.”
The order said that law was equal for the powerful and weak segments of society and “it is not a fun to tender such an undertaking after causing such a great loss to the public exchequer as well as damage to persons and property”. The order said a “poor nation” had spent millions of rupees for executing the warrant due to Imran’s conduct. It ended by saying that the application was “not justified by law as well as fact.” “Therefore, the application of Imran Khan was rejected,” the order said.
Earlier, when the court taken up the plea of Imran Khan, Khawaja Haris and Faisal Chaudhry Advocates were present in the courtroom on his behalf. The judge asked the lawyers of Imran Khan as to why they were resisting to which Khawaja Haris argued is it necessary to produce his client Imran Khan with handcuffs in his hands before the court by the police? The judge observed, “We want Imran Khan appear before court.”
“Why the law and order situation is being created in Lahore and why you are not making Imran Khan to appear before court,” the judge Zafar Iqbal said. Khawaja Haris said that the government is responsible for all the mess in Zaman Park Lahore. Judge asked where is the undertaking? Khawaja Haris said they would bring the undertaking shortly.
“Leave it and there is no need to bring the piece of paper,” observed the judge.
‘IF IMRAN KHAN IS READY TO SURRENDER’
“Will the court keep the arrest warrant of Imran Khan alive with all the hardness,” said the lawyer of Khan.
The judge observed that court issued arrest warrant so that Imran Khan appeared before court in person on which the lawyer added that he wanted to face the court. “There is no issue if the arrest warrants are bailable,” said judge adding that the arguments being made by the defense lawyers are supporting bailable warrants.
ASJ Islamabad West Zafar Iqbal asked the lawyer as to where Imran Khan had faced the court in person and is there any concept of undertaking existing in the law? “What is the reason? Imran Khan should cooperate with the police as per law instead of showing resistance and he should not create a scene by displaying defiance,”
The judge remarked that there is no concern of undertaking as per verdict of high court on which Khawaja Haris replied that Section 76 have concept of undertaking. “Section 76 supports bailable warrants only,” the court said. The judge added that the order of IHC should not affect the order of lower court unlawfully.
Khawaja Haris said that if arrest of Khan was mandatory, why they had to knock the door of IHC. “IHC upheld my orders,” the judge remarked. Khawaja Haris argued that IHC directed the lower court to issue verdict after examining the undertaking and surety.
Judge said that if your client is willing to appear before court than we can wind up the matter. “If Imran Khan is ready to surrender, I right now order IG Punjab not to arrest him,” ASJ said.
The lawyer of Khan added that this was the basic issue as government called police from whole Punjab to launch attack on residence of Imran Khan.
“The warrants can be suspended but only on grounds of any solid reason,” the judge said adding that a peaceful protest can be staged by PTI by holding banners and placards.
“We are here before you for the purpose,” said Khawaja Haris. “The accused appear before us and request for suspension of arrest warrants,” said judge. “Imran Khan himself willing to face to court and therefore no need of arrest,” said Khawaja Haris adding that government spent millions of rupees on the efforts to handcuff his client.
‘POLICE OPERATION FOR ARREST OF IMRAN’
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday extended stay against the police operation for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till Friday, March 17.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition, filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry seeking directions to stop the police operation in Zaman Park for the arrest of the PTI chairman in Toshakhana case. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul appeared before the court during the case proceedings. As the proceedings started on Thursday, the court questioned where the petitioner (Fawad Chaudhry) was. Fawad’s counsel submitted that his client was on the way and would reach the court in a few moments.
However, the court observed that it was the level of seriousness of the applicant, adding that the court had fixed the matter for hearing at 10am and the petitioner should have reached the court at the given time.
The court further observed that nobody read law and it was the reason for eruption of all issues, adding that the solution to everything was available in the law and the Constitution.
The court addressed Fawad’s counsel and observed that “sometime you approach the Lahore High Court and sometime Islamabad High Court”, adding that you did not know the direction to move.
To which, Fawad’s counsel responded that it had become a political issue now.
At this, the court observed that both the parties had made it an issue, adding that there was a great need to follow the law in the matter.
At this stage, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry entered the courtroom. The court addressed Fawad Chaudhry and questioned what was the matter of security. Fawad Chaudhry submitted that it was a serious matter, adding that Imran Khan appeared before four courts of Islamabad, but avoided the fifth court in view of confirmed reports of an attack. However, the court observed that there was a provision in the law for obtaining security. The court further observed that there was a policy available for the purpose, and an application should be filed with the forum concerned under it. The court further observed that if the party wanted to hold a public meeting, then it should plan the same 15 days prior to the date. The court asked parties to sit down and sort out the issues, including the rescheduling of the PTI rally to be held on March 19.