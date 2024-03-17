Hong Kong court jails 12 over legislature protest

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Gregory Wong and 11 other peo­ple have been jailed for their role in the storming of the city’s legislature during protests in 2019.

Wong was jailed for just over six years - one of the longer sentences handed down by the district court on Saturday. Activists Ventus Lau and Owen Chow were also among those given prison terms linked to the pro-democracy protest. Meanwhile, two journal­ists were fined for illegally entering the Legislative Council chamber at the time. Most of the defendants were found guilty of rioting. The incident happened in July 2019 and was seen as a key moment in the pro-democracy protests that erupted over a con­troversial law allowing the extradition of people to mainland China. Hundreds of protesters entered the building, spray-painting messages on the walls and carrying supplies for those occupying the premises. Extensive damage was done to the building, with portraits of political leaders torn from the walls and furniture smashed. Judge Li Chi-ho on Saturday said that, as well as physical damage, the storming had caused “long-lasting” social effects.