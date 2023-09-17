Famous Balochi poet Qazi Mubarak passes away

QUETTA - Famous Balochi poet and intellectual Qazi Mubarak passed away on late Friday night, family sources confirmed. He was a guest of Babu Alam in Turbat where he died late at night.
Mubarak Qazi, who was lovingly nicknamed Aba Qazi in Balochi literature, had a distinct identity in the world of poetry. Qazi Mubarak’s poetry influenced Balochi literature for half a century, he will be remembered for his service to Balochi literature and language for centuries to come as well.
CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF BALOCH POET QAZI MUBARAK
Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki on Saturday condoled the demise of eminent Baloch poet Qazi Mubarak. In a condolence message issued here, the CM paid rich tribute to the late poet. “His unprecedented services for Balochi language and literature will be remembered for good,” he added. The CM also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.