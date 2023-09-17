Sunday, September 17, 2023
Famous Balochi poet Qazi Mubarak passes away

September 17, 2023
QUETTA  -  Famous Balochi poet and intellec­tual Qazi Mubarak passed away on late Friday night, family sources con­firmed. He was a guest of Babu Alam in Turbat where he died late at night.

Mubarak Qazi, who was lovingly nicknamed Aba Qazi in Balochi lit­erature, had a distinct identity in the world of poetry. Qazi Mubarak’s po­etry influenced Balochi literature for half a century, he will be remembered for his service to Balochi literature and language for centuries to come as well.

CM CONDOLES DEMISE OF BALOCH POET QAZI MUBARAK

Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mar­dan Domki on Saturday condoled the demise of eminent Baloch poet Qazi Mubarak. In a condolence message issued here, the CM paid rich tribute to the late poet. “His unprecedented services for Balochi language and lit­erature will be remembered for good,” he added. The CM also expressed sym­pathy with the bereaved family.

