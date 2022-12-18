Share:

The Punjab Cabinet approved an underground mass transport system for Lahore in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The approved project was a part of a vast project of reforms in the state.

The Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi and the rest of the cabinet members offered prayers for the martyrs of the APS attack.

Additionally, a 50% reduction in the unit rates of ownership rights for landless farmers in Cholistan received approval. The Punjab government s action will have a significant positive impact on these farmers and agriculture in general. The decision to exempt consulates and ambassadors from value-added tax collection was also approved.

The CM said that he did not want to bring in an underground train system because he did not want to damage Lahore. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will assist in the launch of the Blue Line, Purple Line, and mass transport projects. This project will be built on a build-operate-transfer basis, and not a single penny of funding will come from the Punjab government.

A public transit system would be constructed underground that will connect Valencia Town with Kalma Chowk, Liberty Chowk, Data Darbar, and the airport. The Orange Line train would also get eight large stations. The Planning and Development Board and the Transport

Department were also given permission by the cabinet to negotiate with the ADB for financial and technical support.

To address a shortage in colleges, a moral decision was also made to hire teachers for 600 open positions. The Government College University, Faisalabad, induction ban was also lifted with consent from the cabinet.

Along with bringing the most up-to-date cyber knife technology and a linear accelerator for cancer treatment in the hospitals of Gujrat and Faisalabad and Lahore s Children’s Hospital, approval was also given to the provision of cancer treatment facilities at the Children s Hospital Lahore.

The meeting briefed by the chief minister that a cardiac hospital will be built in Sargodha and that the Faisalabad cardiology hospital s bed capacity would be expanded. The creation of Wohwa Tehsil in the brand-new Taunsa district and the building of a 207-kilometer road connecting Chichawatni, Pir Mahal, Chowk Azam, and Layyah with Taunsa received approval from the cabinet as well.

The Punjab Educational Institutional (Reconstitution) Act 2021 has been approved in order to offer Aitchison and Lawrence College administrative and financial autonomy.

The conference was attended by prominent officials, including senior province minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, other provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, the chief secretary, and other provincial ministers. Raja Basharat, Hashim Dogar, and

Dr. Akhtar Malik, provincial ministers, participated through a video link.