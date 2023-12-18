Monday, December 18, 2023
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Kashmir

Web Desk
8:09 PM | December 18, 2023
The federal capital and its surrounding areas were rattled by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake on Monday, confirmed by the seismological center.

The quake originated 140 kilometers deep with its epicenter in the Doda district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), causing widespread panic among residents.

The tremors extended to other regions such as Samahni and Bhimbhar in Azad Jammu and Peshawar. Fortunately, no immediate casualties or damages were reported in the aftermath.

Pakistan often faces natural disasters like earthquakes due to its location on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The seismic activity is prevalent in South Asia because the Indian plate continuously pushes north into the Eurasian plate.

