PTA takes note of social media disruption reports

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday said it was investigating reports of internet disruption in “some areas” of the country.

In a statement on Monday, the PTA said the overall situation of internet access across the country was normal.

The statement came a day after social media sites faced serious disruptions almost across the country as a large number of netizens complained about difficulties in accessing YouTube, Facebook and X — formerly known as Twitter.

According to Downdetector, the apps, especially the website versions went down after 7:00pm on Sunday.

Karachi, Lahore, Mir Pur Khas, and Rawalpindi were the most affected cities in the country.

Some users had also taken to WhatsApp to report the internet’s lagging issues. The reason behind the outage could not be ascertained till the filing of the report.