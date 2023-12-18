Monday, December 18, 2023
Roshnai Gate being repaired

Staff Reporter
December 18, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started repairing of the British-era Roshnai Gate and it would be completed within a week. According to the WCLA sources here on Sunday, the total cost of the project was around Rs1.8 million. The gate was closed for the last 10 years due to security arrangements, but in the year 2021 it was partially opened, sources added. Security arrangements had been improved and now this gate had become centre of recreation for tourists and people. The gate was previously repaired in 2022 but more work was being carried out on it as now it was fully opened for public.

