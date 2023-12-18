SNGPL, SBP, Wapda in driving seat in President’s Trophy

KARACHI - Another exciting day of red-ball cricket unfolded in the President’s Trophy at the three venues. SNGPL, SBP and WAPDA found themselves in the driving seat to­wards the close of play on the second day of the first round. Half-centuries from exciting batters Mohammad Irfan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Hasan Nawaz and Ali Zary­ab were the highlights of the day. Mehran Mumtaz also made his presence felt with a crucial three-wicket haul.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL), which posted 371-7 in their first innings, lead by 137 at the end of the second day’s play as Ghani Glass only managed 253 in their first innings. Abid Ali (4) and Sahibza­da Farhan (15) will be on the crease for SNGPL at the start of day three with a total of 19 runs on board in the second innings.

Earlier in the day, Ghani Glass lost two early wickets before Shahbaz Javed (74, 125b, 10x4s) and Tayyab Tahir (75, 126b, 6x4s, 1x6) brought stability to their innings with valuable half-centuries, stitching third wicket part­nership of 121 runs. Mehran Mumtaz removed Tayyab and Shahbaz to bring SNGPL back in the game, having earlier dismissed Kashif Ali (21) as well. Ghani Glass lost their last seven scalps for a mere 69 runs. Pacers Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Bila­wal Bhatti picked two wickets apiece while Mehran Mumtaz returned with a three-wicket haul. Asad Shafiq also picked up a solitary wicket.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ended up with a mammoth lead of 292 after their first innings on day two. At the start of the sec­ond day’s play, SBP added 157 runs to their overnight total of 201-1 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 80 overs. Along with Zain Abbas’ ton (126, 177b, 16x4s, 3x6s), Umar Amin (70, 126b, 7x4s) and Moham­mad Irfan Khan’s (82*, 81b, 7x4s, 2x6s) vi­tal half-centuries ensured a big first innings total for SBP. PTV’s Mohammad Sadaqat bagged three wickets while Jahandad Khan and Adil Naz returned with two and one wicket respectively.

Pakistan Television (PTV) started their second innings with a fine opening part­nership of 56 runs before Kashif Bhatti dismissed skipper Uzair Mumtaz (23). The other opening batter Hasan Nawaz con­tinued with his belligerent batting as he raced to 83 from 76 balls laced with seven boundaries and four sixes, taking PTV to 168-5 by close of play.