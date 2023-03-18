Share:

State Legislature of Georgia has passed a landmark resolution to establish Sister State-Province Relations between US State of Georgia and Sindh Province of Pakistan.

The resolution introduced by State Representative Farooq Mughal and stated that a sister-state relationship between the State of Georgia and the Province of Sindh would promote mutual trade and commerce. The resolution will also help to increase the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural relations between the Province of Sindh and the State of Georgia.

The resolution said that the economy of Sindh is the second-largest in Pakistan and is home to a large portion of industrial sector and contains two of the country's busiest commercial seaports.

It said the Sindh province is endowed with coastal access and is a major center of economic activity in Pakistan with a highly diversified economy ranging from heavy industry and is the richest province in natural resources of gas, petrol, and coal.

The documents said legislature of the State of Georgia, on behalf of the people of Georgia, extends to the people of the Province of Sindh an invitation to join with Georgia in a sister-state relationship until December 31, 2026, to encourage and facilitate mutually beneficial economic, educational, environmental, and cultural exchanges.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan called State Representative Farooq Mughal to felicitate him on introducing the resolution and appreciated for his efforts in this regard.

Terming the Resolution ‘a historic step’, the Ambassador said that the landmark Resolution would be instrumental in forging strong and close relationships between the two sides and would help project soft power of Pakistan and the United States.

He said the Resolution provides a framework and a strong foundation for pursuing mutually beneficial partnerships, both in public and private domains, in critical areas of trade, investment, education, environment, culture and people to people exchanges.

The Ambassador also thanked co-sponsors of the bipartisan resolution including State Representatives and law-makers who contributed towards successful passage of the resolution.

Farooq Mughal in his remarks said that he is working closely with the business community, industry and academia to forge strong partnerships between the two sides.

Georgia is the 24th-largest in area and 8th most populous of the 50 United States. Inhabited by a population of around 11 million with a GDP of $580 billion, Georgia’s trailing five year GDP growth is ranked as 14th in the United States.

On the other hand, Sindh province is the second largest economy of Pakistan with a strong industrial base, coastal access and a highly diversified economy.