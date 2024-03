MULTAN - Fed­eral Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two alleged outlaws in a fraud case related to work visas. Ac­cording to official sourc­es, the arrested outlaws are identified as Tariq Hussain and Anwar ul Hassan residents of Bu­rewala. The alleged out­laws took money from a citizen on the promise of sending him to Bahrain on a work visa. However, the outlaws neither re­turned the money nor sent him a work visa. The aggrieved citizen ap­proached the FIA Multan.