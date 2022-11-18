Share:

MATIARI - Anti-Corruption officials of Hy­derabad on Thursday arrested Deputy Commissioner Matiari over corruption in funds for Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project.

A team of Hyderabad anti-cor­ruption department officials ar­rested Matiari DC Adnan Rashid over graft charges and conduct­ed search operation in DC House of the district. Anti-corruption officials have taken key papers in their custody during the search.

Adnan Rashid was removed hours ago from his office over corruption charges in funds for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project. “He has been de­tained and will be produced in a court today to seek his physical remand,” sources at the anti-cor­ruption department said.

According to a government notification, DC Matiari Adnan Rashid has been terminated from service over corruption charges. He had allegedly misap­propriated 1.75 billion rupees from the motorway funds.

Deputy Commissioner Bena­zirabad, Shaharyar Memon, has been given additional charge of DC Matiari.

Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad, Mansoor Abbasi, has also been notified to be suspend­ed from his office.

Sindh Chief Secretary had initi­ated inquiry into the corruption scam related to land procure­ment for the motorway project.

Instead of payment to land­owners by cross cheques, the amount was drawn in cash by the accused in their own names, according to the inquiry report.

Sindh government has con­stituted a committee for further probe in the corruption scan­dal. “The committee comprises of Additional Secretary Finance and Secretary Sindh Public Ser­vice Commission”. The commit­tee will submit its report to the government within three days.

According to documents, the National Highway Authority (NHA) had released an amount of Rs4.09 billion to DC Matiari for purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drawn Rs1.82 billion cash from bank for procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road, accord­ing to documents.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another ac­count by the accused and earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques, according to case papers.