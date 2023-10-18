Pakistan, Hungary focus on coop for military tech, training

ISLAMABAD - Brigadier General József Koller, Commander Hun­garian Air Force, along with his delegation called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during his visit to Air Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The first-ever visit by the Hungarian Air Chief to Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the bi­lateral relations between the two countries and a new opening in Air Force-to-Air Force relations. The historic event highlights the growing cooper­ation and friendship between Pakistan and Hun­gary, particularly in the realm of defence industry and military partnership. The meeting empha­sized the exchange of insight and sharing of ideas to explore potential areas of joint collaboration particularly in the domains of military technolo­gy and training programs. According to a press re­lease issued by the PAF, a Memorandum of Under­standing (MoU) between Pakistan Air Force and Hungarian Air Force is expected to be finalized in the near future, outlining a framework for Paki­stan Air Force to provide basic and tactical level training to Hungarian Air Force pilots.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff provided a comprehensive insight into PAF’s op­erational construct, force goals and its endeavours for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare. He emphasized on the significance of the robust diplomatic and defence ties between Pa­kistan and Hungary which are built upon shared perspectives on critical matters related to region­al peace, security and stability.

Appreciating the participation of Hungarian Air Force in Exercise Indus Shield at an operation­al air base of PAF, the Air Chief reiterated his re­solve to further deepen the strong bond of friend­ship that unites the two nations in the face of shared challenges.

The Hungarian Air Chief expressed his admiration for the professionalism of the PAF personnel and praised the remarkable progress made by Pakistan Air Force through indigenization. Brigadier Gener­al József Koller, expressed his unwavering resolve to enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-mil­itary cooperation and the training domain. The visit­ing dignitary also expressed his keen interest in the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), being spearheaded by PAF and vowed to enhance the existing bilateral technological sharing to consolidate the defence partnership that exists between the two countries. Later on, the delega­tion visited various installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters in­cluding National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Center and PAF’s Cyber Command. The delegation also visited National Aerospace Science and Tech­nology Park, which will serve as a beacon of inno­vation to promote futuristic aerospace and avia­tion capabilities in the country.